Systemic Discrimination in the Provision of Healthcare in Inuit Nunangat

Inuit experience systemic discrimination within provincial and territorial healthcare systems. The negative effects of discrimination within healthcare systems are compounded by experiences of systemic discrimination within other public services administered by governments. The social and economic inequities experienced by many Inuit are often themselves symptoms of systemic discrimination, contributing to poor health outcomes that healthcare systems subsequently cannot or will not address.

