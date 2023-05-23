Celebration of Inuit food and culture returns

May 23, 2023 – Ottawa, Ontario

After a brief hiatus, Inuit will gather with friends and partners again in Ottawa to honour harvesters across Inuit Nunangat, enjoy the foods of their labour and celebrate Inuit music and culture.

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami is hosting our signature social event of the year on May 29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the National Arts Centre. It has a new name — Tapiriit— which means “united” in our language, Inuktut. You might remember it as A Taste of the Arctic.

The reception-style event will feature country foods harvested from across Inuit Nunangat. The small-plate menu is a culinary journey through the four distinct regions of our homeland and will include meat, fish and some vegetarian options. The event will also feature live performances of traditional and contemporary forms of Inuit cultural expression as well as our popular fur garment photo booth.

“Getting together to share country food is a big part of our culture,” said ITK President Natan Obed. “I look forward to seeing old friends, and making new ones, as we gather to share in the bounty of Inuit Nunangat.”

Inuk Chef Sheila Flaherty and NAC Chef Kenton Leier will be showcasing that bounty in dishes that include Arctic char, goose, maktaaq and caribou. Guests can also expect performances by contemporary artists such as Terry Uyarak, Nancy Mike, Geronimo Inutiq and Deantha Edmunds.

For more information on Tapiriit, visit here.

