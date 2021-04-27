JOB SUMMARY
Under the general direction and supervision of the Manager, the Terminologist will assist in the development, implementation, and maintenance of a terminology management system to support the efforts of the Amaujaq National Center for Inuit Education (Amaujaq) to advance the use of the lnuit Language in Inuit Nunangat and at ITK through the development of new terminology and documentation of existing terms.
The incumbent will work closely with Inuit Language Resource Coordinator and support the work of the entire linguistic team at Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami including the Atausiq Inuktut Titirausiq Development Team.
To continue developing the skills and knowledge involved with this position, the incumbent is required to participate in regular training that will ensure he/she is up-to-date on the latest developments in terminology work and related computer applications.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
- Research concepts and developing terminology where no Inuktut terms exist for highly specialized fields such as health or education
- Conduct rigorous terminology searches
- Research and document terminology that is already being used in the lnuit Language for a particular concept
- Create terminology records in a database
- Carry out other related duties as assigned by the Manager or designate
- Support ITK’s departments by answering questions relating to ongoing translation/revision/proofreading projects
PLANNING AND COORDINATION
- Create a terminology management process
- Make recommendations on ways to improve any processes regarding terminology work as part of ITK’s commitment to continual improvement
POLICY
- Design and conduct regional consultations and research projects as required
- Work with the Inuit Language Resource Coordinator and other ITK staff to identify gaps in terminology that need to be worked on
ADMINISTRATION
- Submit regular reports on the number of terms entered into the TMS
- Keep Project Managers informed of progress
COMMUNICATION
- Receive and respond to requests from the ITK Board of Directors for standard terminology
- Answer queries from all departments within ITK regarding standard terminology in the lnuit Language
- Represent ITK in meetings and conferences or on committees and working groups as assigned by the Director, Policy Advancement Department. This will include task forces or working groups from time to time
KEY CONTACTS
- Must be able to work both independently and co-operatively with a variety of individuals and groups, including land claim organizations and governments
- Consulting with Elders and other language experts through workshops and on-line forums to solicit input on new terminology
Performs other duties as assigned.
QUALIFICATIONS
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Excellent research skills
- Strong organizational skills, combined with flexibility and the ability to multi-task
- Ability to manage one’s own time, and meet deadlines with minimal supervision
- Acute attention to detail, spelling and grammar
- Exceptional problem solving/critical thinking skills
- Ability to maintain professionalism in all situations, especially under tight deadlines
- Ability to work toward consensus with individuals and organizations on controversial issues
- Ability to use a computer and to conduct research via the internet
- Comfortable learning new software
- The ability to work well with a team
- Commitment to enhancing one’s language skills and knowledge on an on-going basis
- Ability to classify terms by domain
- Must have excellent oral and written communication skills (primarily in Inuktitut and English);
- Extensive knowledge and understanding of Canadian Inuit culture and language issues, including working knowledge of Inuit land claims agreements, governance structures, and Inuit priorities related to Socio-Economic Development
EXPERIENCE
- Previous experience proofreading Inuktut documents
- Participation in training programs related to terminology and/or linguistics
- Experience working with unilingual elders
- A minimum of three years’ experience as an Inuktut language professional or Inuktut translator
EDUCATION
- Certification as a translator, or:
OTHER INFORMATION
- Politically sensitive issues may become stressful
- Operational direction is provided by the Director
- Intensified timelines when workload is large
- Office environment: frequent use of computer, and telephone
APPLY BY May 28, 2021
*Applicants who are a Beneficiary under a Land Claims Agreement will be given priority hiring. We encourage applicants to self-identify.
We would like to thank all applicants in advance for their interest in ITK however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
Location
Ottawa, Ontario
Department
Policy Advancement
Employment Type
Full Time, Permanent
Starting Date