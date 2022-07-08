 Skip to main content
search
Announcements

2022 Virtual National Inuit Youth Summit

By July 8, 2022 No Comments

The National Inuit Youth Council is excited to host the 2022 Virtual National Inuit Youth Summit (NIYS): Inuit Empowering Inuit.

The NIYS is taking place online between July 25-28, 2022 from 1PM-4:30PM ET. The NIYS will provide an opportunity for Inuit youth (ages 13-35) to come together to learn, share and strengthen confidence and resilience. Throughout the Summit, participants will:

  • Connect with Inuit youth and share reflections on issues of mutual importance;
  • Build leadership skills, life skills, and traditional Inuit skills, knowledge, and customs;
  • Hear from Inuit leaders and changemakers; and
  • Find inspiration, feel empowered and build confidence.

The NIYS will include a line-up of inspirational keynote speakers, engaging workshops and panels, and amazing performances. More information to come!

Registration is open! Register NOW: https://itk.swoogo.com/NIYS2022

Contact:            Alexandra Pierick, NIYS Coordinator

[email protected]

+1 (778) 350-9763

Next Post