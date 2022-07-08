The National Inuit Youth Council is excited to host the 2022 Virtual National Inuit Youth Summit (NIYS): Inuit Empowering Inuit.
The NIYS is taking place online between July 25-28, 2022 from 1PM-4:30PM ET. The NIYS will provide an opportunity for Inuit youth (ages 13-35) to come together to learn, share and strengthen confidence and resilience. Throughout the Summit, participants will:
- Connect with Inuit youth and share reflections on issues of mutual importance;
- Build leadership skills, life skills, and traditional Inuit skills, knowledge, and customs;
- Hear from Inuit leaders and changemakers; and
- Find inspiration, feel empowered and build confidence.
The NIYS will include a line-up of inspirational keynote speakers, engaging workshops and panels, and amazing performances. More information to come!
Registration is open! Register NOW: https://itk.swoogo.com/NIYS2022
Contact: Alexandra Pierick, NIYS Coordinator
+1 (778) 350-9763