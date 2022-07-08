The National Inuit Youth Council is excited to host the 2022 Virtual National Inuit Youth Summit (NIYS): Inuit Empowering Inuit.

The NIYS is taking place online between July 25-28, 2022 from 1PM-4:30PM ET. The NIYS will provide an opportunity for Inuit youth (ages 13-35) to come together to learn, share and strengthen confidence and resilience. Throughout the Summit, participants will:

Connect with Inuit youth and share reflections on issues of mutual importance;

Build leadership skills, life skills, and traditional Inuit skills, knowledge, and customs;

Hear from Inuit leaders and changemakers; and

Find inspiration, feel empowered and build confidence.

The NIYS will include a line-up of inspirational keynote speakers, engaging workshops and panels, and amazing performances. More information to come!

Registration is open! Register NOW: https://itk.swoogo.com/NIYS2022

Contact: Alexandra Pierick, NIYS Coordinator

[email protected]

+1 (778) 350-9763