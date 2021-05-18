Climate action in Inuit Nunangat must be based on an Inuit vision of our resilience in the face of our rapidly changing environment.

No one is more aware of the changes taking place in our homeland, and we are seeking meaningful partnerships to achieve Inuit-driven climate actions.

We understand the complexity and diversity of the impact climate change has on our environment. For climate action to be effective, appropriate, sustainable, and equitable across Inuit Nunangat, our strategy must be based on Inuit knowledge and leadership.

