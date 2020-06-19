The publication of quarterly research briefings is a deliverable of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) 2020-2023 Strategy and Action Plan. Briefings will provide analysis of timely policy matters that are of direct relevance to Inuit. The inaugural issue in the quarterly research briefing series focuses on potentially unique risks and impacts of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) and the coronavirus pandemic on Inuit living in Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland.

Inuit living in Inuit Nunangat are disproportionately impacted by social and economic inequities compared to other Canadian populations. These inequities include poverty, gaps in the social determinants of health, and health inequities that contribute to conditions that put people and communities at greater risk, and are all factors that could also contribute to the spread of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2, also known as SARS-CoV-2, within Inuit Nunangat and the severity of illness from COVID-19 experienced by Inuit.