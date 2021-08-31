JOB SUMMARY
Reporting to the Manager of Corporate of Communications, the Translation Coordinator oversees implementation of Inuktut Qaliujaaqpait at the national level and within Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and oversees translation into Inuktut and other languages (occasionally French). The coordinator manages external contractors, ensures adherence to project schedules, takes pride in ensuring a high level of quality in Inuktut materials, and provides in-house translation into Inuktut for small projects and when possible.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
COORDINATION
- Prioritize and manage all internal requests for translation, as well as revisions and proofreading
- Maintain a high and consistent standard for Inuktut across all products
- Provide advice to on how to appropriately reflect Inuktut dialects in ITK publications
- Coordinate the work of external translators and ensure accuracy and quality
- Ensure translated documents are delivered in a timely manner, and in adherence with established budgets
- Identify and resolve any conflicts related to Inuktut dialects and terminology
- Edit and proofread translated text to ensure consistency of terminology
TRANSLATION
- Translate text from English to Inuktut, or Inuktut to English on subject matters including but not limited to health, social development, economics, politics environment, wildlife, finance, research and culture
- Consult with file leads when translating specialized areas of work to ensure accuracy and precision
- Consult with Inuktut language experts and Elders on appropriate terminology as required
IMPLEMENTATION
- Work with Policy Advancement staff to ensure national implementation of Inuktut Qaliujaaqpait aligns with ongoing work to plan for regional implementation
- Work with Policy Advancement staff to develop, coordinate and ensure availability of training for external contractors providing Inuktut translation to ITK and other national Inuit organizations and partners
- Contribute to the improvement of Inuktut translation at ITK by developing tools for improved systems and procedures
- Assist in writing memos and briefs related to implementation of Inuktut Qaliujaaqpait at the national level and at ITK
KEY CONTACTS
INTERNAL CONTACTS
- Communications Director, Manager and department
- Policy Advancement department
- National Inuit Language Coordinator, Inuit Language Resource Coordinator and Terminologist
- Departments within ITK
EXTERNAL CONTACTS
- Inuit regions
- Different levels of government
- External partners
- Sponsors and funders
QUALIFICATIONS
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Knowledge of Inuit regions, history, and governance
- Writing and editing (English and Inuktut, but French an asset)
- Ability to use Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook)
- Ability to work with a budget
- High level of attention to detail
- Flexible and adaptable to changing circumstances
- Works well independently and with minimal supervision within a team
- Ability to work with others and give and/or accept constructive criticism
- Creative and solutions-driven
- Friendly, welcoming and personable
- Well-spoken and clear communicator
- Sensitive and empathetic
- Proficiency in written and spoken Inuktut, as well as English
- Proficiency in the use of ICI standard orthographies and willingness to learn Inuktut Qaliujaaqpait
EXPERIENCE
- 2 years or more working with an Inuit or Indigenous organization
- 2 years or more working as an interpretor/translator
- Interpreter/Translator diploma, degree, or equivalent study in a related field, and appropriate certification
Any combination of education and experience providing the required skill and knowledge for successful performance is evident.
OTHER INFORMATION
PHYSICAL DEMANDS
Majority of the successful candidate’s time is spent in a sitting position with frequent opportunity to move about.
ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS
The successful candidate works in a generally comfortable work environment with limited risk of accident or physical discomfort. Travel is required for the program that runs twice a year.
SENSORY DEMANDS
Must be hardworking and committed to ITK’s mandate. Also, requires sensitivity and awareness to Inuit culture. Work is complex, often managing several items concurrently.
MENTAL DEMANDS
Recurring exposure to dealing with deadline driven issues can increase workplace stress.
BENEFITS
Conditional to ITK’s Human Resources Policies, you may be eligible for:
- Group Insurance
- RRSP Contributions
- Training Allowance
- Health and Wellness Allowance
- Relocation Allowance
- Vacation: Starting rate at 3 weeks per year
- Christmas Break (between Christmas and New Year)
APPLICANTS WHO ARE ENROLLED UNDER AN INUIT NUNANGAT LAND CLAIMS AGREEMENT
WILL BE GIVEN PRIORITY HIRING. WE ENCOURAGE APPLICANTS TO SELF-IDENTIFY.
Iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqtut ilagijauqataullutik Inuit Nunanganni Nunalirinirnmut Angirutiusimajunut sivulliqpautauniaqtut iqqanaijaaqtaartitaujunnaqtunut. Ikajuqturpatsi iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqataujusi nalunaiqsiqullusi ilagijauqataunitsinnik.
ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖅᑐ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓪᓗᑎᒃ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᓄᓇᖓᓐᓂ ᓄᓇᓕᕆᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐊᖏᕈᑎᐅᓯᒪᔪᓄᑦ ᓯᕗᓪᓕᖅᐸᐅᑎᑕᐅᓂᐊᖅᑐᑦ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕐᑎᑕᐅᔪᓐᓇᖅᑐᓄᑦ. ᐃᑲᔪᖅᑐᕐᐸᑦᓯ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖃᑕᐅᔪᓯ ᓇᓗᓇᐃᖅᓯᖁᓪᓗᓯ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓂᑦᓯᓐᓂᒃ.
Location
Department
Employment Type
Closing Date
Ottawa, Ontario
Communications
2-Year Term
Sept. 24, 2021