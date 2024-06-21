Toronto Star: Justin Trudeau’s government is losing its momentum on Indigenous reconciliation, leaders say

Nine years after Justin Trudeau came to power campaigning on a new relationship with Indigenous people, Indigenous leaders say his government’s once considerable rate of progress is slowing — and they are worried about that momentum reversing if the Conservatives topple the Liberals in the next election.
“We don’t want the legacies of successive governments to make outrageous promises that then aren’t kept,” said ITK President Natan Obed.
“I think that is the direct threat that reconciliation faces.”
Toronto Star
Publication Date
June 21, 2024