|Program
|Who Is Eligible?
|How Much?
|When Does It Start?
|How Do I Apply?
|More Information
|Goods and Services Tax Credit (GSTC)—Temporary Additional Payment
|GSTC doubled for the 2019–2020 benefits year, so additional benefit of ~$400 for singles and ~$600 for couples
|May 2020
|File and Pay Income Taxes—Extended Deadline
|Extension of filing and payment deadlines, with no accrual of interest or penalties
|Effective March 18, 2020
Federal Benefits
Quickly identify federal benefits that apply to you, how much the benefits are worth, and how to apply for them.
