Federal Benefits

Quickly identify federal benefits that apply to you, how much the benefits are worth, and how to apply for them.

ProgramWho Is Eligible?How Much?When Does It Start?How Do I Apply?More Information
Goods and Services Tax Credit (GSTC)—Temporary Additional PaymentGSTC doubled for the 2019–2020 benefits year, so additional benefit of ~$400 for singles and ~$600 for couplesMay 2020

  • No application required

  • *Individual must file tax return for the year

  Special GSTC payment

  GST/HST credit overview

File and Pay Income Taxes—Extended Deadline

  • Taxpayers who are individuals

  • *Trusts may have different deadlines

Extension of filing and payment deadlines, with no accrual of interest or penaltiesEffective March 18, 2020

  • Deadline for filing 2019 return = June 1, 2020

  • Deadline for paying new tax balances or installments = September 1, 2020


  • No action required

  • *Delay in filing 2019 return could affect entitlements under GSTC or CCB.

