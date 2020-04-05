COVID-19 Resources

ITK Calls for Measures to Guarantee Airline Transport in Inuit Nunangat as a COVID-19 Public Service
ITK is calling for air transportation to be designated an essential service in Inuit Nunangat for the duration of the COVID-19 response. In winter and spring, airline travel routes are lifelines, the equivalent to roads and railways in southern Canada. They are the sole entry points for food, medicine and other essential supplies in all but two of 51 Inuit communities, and a critical means of travel for patients requiring advanced medical treatment.