COVID-19 Resources

Federal Benefits

Quickly identify federal benefits that apply to you, how much the benefits are worth, and how to apply for them.

Support for Workers

ProgramWho Is Eligible?How Much?When Does It Start?How Do I Apply?More Information

Employment Insurance (Sickness Benefits)—Expanded Access

Employees who are:

  • Sick,
  • Quarantined, and
  • Eligible for EI sickness benefits
55% of average insurable weekly earnings, up to $573/week for up to 15 weeksMarch 15, 2020
  1. Apply online here; then
  2. Call 1-833-381-2725 to waive one week waiting period.
  3. You are not required to provide a medical certificate.

Employment Insurance (Regular Benefits)

  1. Lost job and not your fault; and
  2. Additional eligibility criteria.

55% of average insurable weekly earnings, up to $573/week for 14-45 weeks

Immediately, but must be without work and pay for 7 consecutive days before eligible
  1. Apply online
  2. Complete bi-weekly reports to prove continuing eligibility.
EI regular benefits
Canada Emergency response Benefit (CERB)—New Program

Must be:

  1. Minimum 15 years old;
  2. Resident in Canada;
  3. Total income of at least $5000 in 2019 or preceding 12 months; and
  4. Stops work because of COVID-19 for 14 consecutive days and does not receive income or benefits.

$2000 per month for up to four months

March 15, 2020 and October 3, 2020

Applications will be available in early April:

  • Online secure web portal;
  • Automated telephone line; or
  • Toll-free number
  • Must apply before December 2, 2020
Goods and Services Tax Credit (GSTC)—Temporary Additional Payment
  • Individuals and families with low income.
  • See eligibility criteria here.

GSTC doubled for the 2019- 2020 benefits year, so additional benefit of ~$400 for singles and ~$600 for couples

May 2020

  • No application required
  • Individual must file tax return for the year
Canada Child Benefit (CCB)—Temporary Additional Payment
  • Primary caregiver of a child <18, and
  • Additional eligibility criteria.

Increase of $300 per child for the 2019-2020 benefits year

May 2020

No application required if you already receive CCB. Otherwise, apply for CCB:

  1. Register the birth
  2. Online: CRA MyAccount
  3. Mail: Form RC66
  4. Individual must file tax return for the year
Canada Student Loans—Temporary Pause on Repayment
  • Borrower on CSL, and
  • Currently required to repay amounts

Pause repayment of student loans, with no accrual of interest

March 30, 2020 until September 30, 2020

  • No action required
  • Automatic pause also applies to pre-authorized debits
File and Pay Income Taxes—Extended Deadline
  • Taxpayers who are individuals
  • Trusts may have different deadlines.

Extension of filing and payment deadlines, with no accrual of interest or penalties

Effective March 18, 2020

  • Deadline for filing 2019 return = June 1, 2020
  • Deadline for paying new tax
    balances or installments = September 1, 2020
  • No action required
  • Delay in filing 2019 return could affect entitlements under GSTC or CCB
Admin. Income Tax Measures—Extended Deadline

Taxpayers required to file:

  • returns,
  • elections,
  • designations, or
  • information requests

Administrative measures

March 18, 2020, deferred to June 1, 2020

No action requiredCRA’s Additional Measures for Individuals and Businesses

Support for Workers and Businesses

ProgramWho Is Eligible?How Much?When Does It Start?How Do I Apply?More Information

Work Sharing Program—Temporary Special Measures

  • Employers + employees in any industry affected by temporary work reduction (minimum 10%)
  • Eligibility criteria:

Benefits based on employee’s normal average weekly earnings

Deductions may apply.

March 15, 2020 - March 14, 2021

  • Apply 10 days before start date
  • Agreements last up to 76 weeks
  • No wait between agreements
  • Employer and employees (and union, if applicable) must agree to participate in Work-Sharing Agreement and must apply together.
  • Find forms here, and submit by email.

Support for Businesses

ProgramWho Is Eligible?How Much?When Does It Start?How Do I Apply?More Information
COVID-19 Wage Subsidy—Temporary

Requirements:

  1. Pay remuneration to an employee in Canada between March 18, 2020 and June 20, 2020;
  2. Has a business number and payroll program with CRA on March 18, 2020; and
  3. Be any of the following:
    • Canadian-controlled private corporation; or
    • Non-profit organization; or
    • Registered charity.
  • 10% of remuneration paid to employees, up to $1,375 per employee and $25,000 per employer
  • Qualifying businesses may receive up to 75%—Info TBA
  • Does not apply to CPP or EI
First remittance period that includes remuneration paid between March 18, 2020, and June 20, 2020

No application required:

  1. Calculate subsidy (see “How much” column), then
  2. Reduce amount of federal, provincial and territorial income tax withheld on employees’ remuneration that you remit to CRA by the amount of the subsidy.

Business Credit Availability Program (BCAP)—Through BDC and EDC

All credit-worthy small and medium-sized businesses whose activities fall within the mandate of Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) or Export Development Canada (EDC)

Additional credit available

March 13, 2020Contact your financial institution directly and it will contact BDC or EDC where appropriate
Canada Emergency Business Account

Must be:

  • Small businesses or not- for-profit;
  • Revenues temporarily reduced by COVID-19; and
  • Paid $50,000-$1 million in total payroll in 2019
  • Interest-free loans up to $40,000
  • Forgive 25% of loan (up to $10,000) if repay balance by December 31, 2022

March 27, 2020

Contact your financial institution
Loan Guarantee for Small and Medium Enterprises—Export Development Canada (EDC)
  • Small and medium enterprises
  • Applies to export sector + domestic companies

Guarantee operating credit and term loans up to $6.25 million

March 27, 2020

Contact your financial institution
Co-Lending Program for Small and Medium Enterprises—Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC)Small and medium enterprises

Incremental term loans up to $6.25 million

March 27, 2020

Contact your financial institution
Goods and Services Tax (GST), Harmonized Sales Tax (HST)—Defer Remittance

Businesses, including self- employed individuals, that are:

  • Monthly filers (>$6 million annual sales);
  • Quarterly filers ($1.5-6 million annual sales);
  • Annual filers, whose GST/HST return or instalment are due in March, April or May 2020

GST/HST remittances

Effective immediately, deferred to June 30, 2020

No action requiredDeferral of Sales Tax Remittance and Customs Duty Payments
Customs Duty and Sales Tax—Defer PaymentBusinesses that import goods and pay tariffs under the Customs Act

Payments for statements of accounts for March, April, and May 2020.

Effective immediately, deferred to June 30, 2020

No action requiredDeferral of Customs Duty and Sales Tax for Importers
File and Pay Income Taxes—Extended Deadline
  • Most businesses
  • Partnerships may have different deadlines.
  • Extension of payment deadline, with no accrual of interest or penalties
  • Only applies to tax under Part I of the Income Tax Act
  • Effective March 18, 2020
  • Deadline for paying new tax balances or installments = September 1, 2020
No action required
Admin. Income Tax Measures—Extended Deadline

Taxpayers required to file:

  • returns,
  • elections,
  • designations, or
  • information requests
Administrative measuresMarch 18, 2020, deferred to June 1, 2020No action requiredCRA’s Additional Measures for Individuals and Businesses

Financial Assistance Resources Across Canada

Government of Canada

1-800-O-Canada (1-800-622-6232)

Canada Revenue Agency

Help with MyAccount: 1-800-959-8281
Help with Benefits: 1-800-387-1193
Help with Benefits for Callers in the North: 1-866-426-1527

Your Member of Parliament

You can also call the constituency office of your Member of Parliament. They can often help answer questions and get information to you. You can look up your local MP (using your postal code) here.

British Columbia

Call: 1-888-COVID-19

Text: 1-604-630-0300

You might also contact the constituency office of your MLA. You can look up your MLA here.

Call 2-1-1 for information about support in your community.

Alberta

Call: 1-310-0000 toll free in the province
You might also contact the constituency office of your MLA. You can look up your MLA here.

Call 2-1-1 for information about support in your community.

Saskatchewan

Call: 1-800-667-6102
You might also contact the constituency office of your MLA. You can look up your MLA here.

Call 2-1-1 for information about support in your community.

Manitoba

Call: 1-866-626-4862
You might also contact the constituency office of your MLA. You can look up your MLA here.

Call 2-1-1 for information about support in your community.

Ontario

Call: 1-888-789-4199 (Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services—they handle benefits and financial help for Ontarians)
You might also contact the constituency office of your MPP. You can look up your MPP here.

Call 2-1-1 for information about support in your community.

Quebec

Special line operated by the Red Cross: 1-800-863-6582

Financial Assistance: 1-877-644-4545
You might also contact the constituency (electoral division) office of your MNA. You can look up your MNA here.
Call 2-1-1 for information about support in your community

New Brunswick

Call: 1-800-442-9799 (for emergency financial help)

You might also contact the constituency (electoral division) office of your MLA. You can look up your MLA here.

You can find local information here.

Nova Scotia

Call: 1-800-670-4357

You might also contact the constituency (electoral division) office of your MLA. You can look up your MLA here.

Call 2-1-1 for information about support in your community.

Prince Edward Island

Call: 1-800-236-5196

Call: 902-368-6440 (for social assistance)

You might also contact the constituency (electoral division) office of your MLA. You can look up your MLA here.

Call 2-1-1 for information about support in your community.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Call: 1-833-771-0696

You might also contact the constituency (electoral division) office of your MLA. You can look up your MLA here.

You might also contact your local municipal office or 3-1-1.

Yukon

Northwest Territory

Nunavut

This text has been adapted from information compiled and published freely by Dr. Jennifer Robson, Associate Professor of Political Management at Carleton University. You can read the original document here. Dr. Robson is not affiliated with ITK. Any errors or omissions are unintended.

Browse the COVID-19 section of our site for updates on Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami’s, Inuit’s and our homeland’s—Inuit Nunangat’s—responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ITK Calls for Measures to Guarantee Airline Transport in Inuit Nunangat as a COVID-19 Public Service

ITK is calling for air transportation to be designated an essential service in Inuit Nunangat for the duration of the COVID-19 response. In winter and spring, airline travel routes are lifelines, the equivalent to roads and railways in southern Canada. They are the sole entry points for food, medicine and other essential supplies in all but two of 51 Inuit communities, and a critical means of travel for patients requiring advanced medical treatment.

