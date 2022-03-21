JOB SUMMARY

ITK is looking for a number of individuals to take part in its new paid Youth Leadership Employment Program starting in May 2022. Inuit in Canada face unique challenges, and require Inuit-specific solutions that reflect the cultural, geographic, and environmental realities faced by job seekers. As the national organization representing Canadian Inuit, working at Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami is both challenging and rewarding. If you are passionate about protecting and advancing the rights and interests of Inuit in Canada, we want to hear from you!

Under the direction and supervision of the Youth Leadership Employment Coordinator, this exceptional learning opportunity is for youth aged 18-30 who possess a willingness to learn from teams in Policy Advancement, Communications, Research and Corporate Services. This position is located at the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) office in downtown Ottawa.

This is a four-month placement starting in May 2022 and ending in August 2022. The rate of pay for this position is $20 per hour based on 35 hours of work per week. Significantly, this summer will involve 40% of the time allocated for professional development and the rest for ITK project activities.