JOB SUMMARY
ITK is looking for a number of individuals to take part in its new paid Youth Leadership Employment Program starting in May 2022. Inuit in Canada face unique challenges, and require Inuit-specific solutions that reflect the cultural, geographic, and environmental realities faced by job seekers. As the national organization representing Canadian Inuit, working at Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami is both challenging and rewarding. If you are passionate about protecting and advancing the rights and interests of Inuit in Canada, we want to hear from you!
Under the direction and supervision of the Youth Leadership Employment Coordinator, this exceptional learning opportunity is for youth aged 18-30 who possess a willingness to learn from teams in Policy Advancement, Communications, Research and Corporate Services. This position is located at the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) office in downtown Ottawa.
This is a four-month placement starting in May 2022 and ending in August 2022. The rate of pay for this position is $20 per hour based on 35 hours of work per week. Significantly, this summer will involve 40% of the time allocated for professional development and the rest for ITK project activities.
Eligibility Criteria
- This opportunity is only open to Inuit youth aged 18-30.
QUALIFICATIONS
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Team player, self-motivated and directed;
- Computer skills in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Internet/ social media, and e-mail;
- Excellent oral and written communications skills, Inuktitut an asset;
- Ability to prioritize and manage time;
- Ability to coordinate and/or support project activities;
- Willingness to problem solve and engage in training sessions;
- Ability to work co-operatively with a variety of individuals and groups;
- Knowledge and understanding of Inuit land claims agreements; and,
- Good understanding of community needs and Inuit culture and values.
Other Information
- Reimbursement will be available for a portion of travel expenses and living expenses for candidates who currently live outside of Ottawa.
- If you are within Ottawa, some living expenses may qualify for reimbursement.
- If you are an Inuk youth elsewhere in Canada, please specify in your application.
- Accommodations are available.
APPLICANTS WHO ARE ENROLLED UNDER AN INUIT NUNANGAT LAND CLAIMS AGREEMENT
WILL BE GIVEN PRIORITY HIRING. WE ENCOURAGE APPLICANTS TO SELF-IDENTIFY.
Iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqtut ilagijauqataullutik Inuit Nunanganni Nunalirinirnmut Angirutiusimajunut sivulliqpautauniaqtut iqqanaijaaqtaartitaujunnaqtunut. Ikajuqturpatsi iqqanaijaaqtaarasuaqataujusi nalunaiqsiqullusi ilagijauqataunitsinnik.
ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖅᑐ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓪᓗᑎᒃ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᓄᓇᖓᓐᓂ ᓄᓇᓕᕆᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐊᖏᕈᑎᐅᓯᒪᔪᓄᑦ ᓯᕗᓪᓕᖅᐸᐅᑎᑕᐅᓂᐊᖅᑐᑦ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕐᑎᑕᐅᔪᓐᓇᖅᑐᓄᑦ. ᐃᑲᔪᖅᑐᕐᐸᑦᓯ ᐃᖅᑲᓇᐃᔮᖅᑖᕋᓱᐊᖃᑕᐅᔪᓯ ᓇᓗᓇᐃᖅᓯᖁᓪᓗᓯ ᐃᓚᒋᔭᐅᖃᑕᐅᓂᑦᓯᓐᓂᒃ.
Location
Department
Employment Type
Deadline to apply
Ottawa, Ontario
All
May – August
Open, until filled.